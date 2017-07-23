Christie signs measure targeting mugshot extortion sites

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a new law allowing people to sue websites that charge people to have their mugshots removed.
Democratic Assemblyman Raj Mukherji told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2trEd7W ) that the websites put mugshots online just to extort people for money and serve no public information purpose.
Publishers of the sites say that they are protected by the First Amendment.
New Jersey is joining more than a dozen other states with laws that allow lawsuit against the sites.
Mukherji says that the law won't have any impact on access to public records.
