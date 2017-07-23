More Politics News

July 23, 2017 10:23 AM

Teacher retirement system chief joins Georgia park's board

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.

The director of Georgia's retirement program for teachers is joining the board that governs state-owned Jekyll Island on the coast.

Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed Buster Evans to the board of the Jekyll Island Authority. Evans is a former school superintendent for Bleckley and Forsyth counties. He's now executive director of the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia.

Deal chose Evans to replace Sybil Lynn, who served 12 years on the board of the island state park after being appointed in 2005 by Gov. Sonny Perdue.

Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, said Lynn was "pivotal" to revitalization efforts that included a new convention center and new hotels on the island.

