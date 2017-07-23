More Politics News

July 23, 2017 8:26 AM

Spanish minister revises 2017 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's economic minister says the economy is doing better than the government expected as it continues to rebound strongly from recession.

Minister Luis de Guindos tells Spanish newspaper ABC that he expects Spain's economy to expand 3.2 percent this year. Last month Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy revised his country's economic growth forecast for this year upward to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.

De Guindos says "it will be very difficult for us not to reach the government forecast of 3 percent and it is perfectly reasonable for growth to surpass the 3.2 percent of 2016."

Spain emerged from recession in late 2013 and is now one of the European Union's fastest-growing economies. It still has problems with a 19 percent unemployment rate, however, the EU's second-highest after Greece.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video