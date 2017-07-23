Divided UK, inconclusive election could put brakes on Brexit

FILE - In this Thursday July 20, 2017 file photo, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, and British Secretary of State David Davis address the media after a week of negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels. Since the June 8 British election, there has been a disunited British government, and an increasingly impatient EU. Officials of the bloc have slammed British proposals so far as vague and inadequate. There's also a fight looming over the multibillion-euro bill Britain must pay to meet previous commitments it made as an EU member. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson blustered recently that the bloc could "go whistle" if it thought Britain would settle a big exit tab. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier replied: "I am mot hearing any whistling. Just the clock ticking." Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo