Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, AXS TV Chairman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban listens on Capitol Hill in Washington while testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. President Donald Trump’s performance in the White House is making it harder for Republicans and billionaires in the coming elections. That’s according to two prominent Trump critics, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who lashed out at the GOP president Saturday, July 22, 2017 during a summer festival in New York City. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo