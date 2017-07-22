Utah high court OKs dismissal of lawsuit over dog shooting

The Utah Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Salt Lake City in the fatal shooting of a man's dog by police searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.
Sean Kendall challenged two state laws requiring that plaintiffs in suits against police pay a fee and post a bond. But the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday said Kendall's appeal didn't state grounds for overturning a lower court's ruling that Kendall lacked legal standing to sue.
The lower court also upheld the laws being challenged but the high court's ruling doesn't address those claims.
The shooting sparked outrage among animal-rights activists, but a civilian review board cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.
The missing boy was found asleep in the basement his family's home.
Comments