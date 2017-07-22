The Latest: Lawmakers head home without movement on revenues

The Latest on Pennsylvania budget discussions (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
An effort by House Republicans to plug a $2 billion budget gap without raising taxes has stalled and lawmakers are going home after several hours of closed-door meetings.
The House's unusual Saturday session wrapped up in late afternoon without movement on an approach put forward by Republican Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County.
The finer details of the plan weren't made public. It's not clear what the next step will be.
The Legislature passed a $32 billion spending plan earlier this month, but hasn't figured out how to pay for all of it.
Turzai was backing a proposal to combine $1.5 billion in borrowing with hundreds of millions drawn from off-budget programs.
11 a.m.
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are headed back to the Capitol, hoping for a breakthrough about how to pay for spending they've already approved, three weeks into the fiscal year.
Lawmakers are convening an unusual Saturday session to discuss how to find $2 billion to balance a $32 billion spending package.
Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County is pushing a proposal to combine $1.5 billion in borrowing with hundreds of millions drawn from off-budget programs.
If there's enough support, the House will tee up the proposal for a vote by the full chamber on Sunday.
If the stalemate continues, it could drive the state's poor credit rating even lower, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf may have to freeze programs later in the year.
