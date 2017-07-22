Wyoming delegation differs over best health care approach

Members of Wyoming's all-Republican congressional delegation have differing views about health care reform in Congress.
Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso say they might support a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act with no new law to replace it. Both Enzi and Barrasso have been closely involved in writing the Senate repeal-and-replace bill.
But Rep. Liz Cheney tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vLLhgh) a replacement law is important.
Right now, neither approach appears likely to pass the Senate amid Republican disagreement over what to do about the law passed under President Barack Obama.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the latest bill put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would lead to 22 million additional uninsured people by 2026 and drive up premiums for many older Americans.
