The Latest: Iowa city of Sumner deals with outage, flooding

5:25 p.m.
Sumner city officials are working to deal with flooding that left some streets impassable and the post office flooded. And they're doing it in the dark.
The Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2uMfbUx ) the city of about 2,000 located some 35 miles northeast of Waterloo was without power most of Saturday following reports of as much as 10 inches of rain falling in 24 hours.
The city's main electrical carrier was down Saturday, and the municipal light plant that acts is a backup is flooded. An order also has been issued for residents to boil tap water in order for it to be safe for consumption. Travel on the city's streets was discouraged. No injuries were reported.
Bremer County Emergency Management set up a shelter at a local nursing home before dawn Saturday as storms drove people from their homes.
The American Red Cross planned to assist county officials in finding temporary shelter and meals for those dislocated.
4:55 p.m.
Heavy rain has caused extensive street flooding in the eastern Iowa city of Clinton, where operations of a pet food manufacturer were disrupted.
Davenport television station KWQC reports (http://bit.ly/2tpOIZn ) that workers were temporarily stranded at the Nestle Purina plant. Many employees found their vehicles submerged in the plant lot Friday and Saturday.
A statement released by the company Saturday said that all employees are safe and were able to come and go from the plant.
The statement says the plant has backup power and that crews are working on water removal. The company is "still assessing the situation at this time and cannot speculate about when operations will resume."
2:10 p.m.
Heavy rain overnight has caused sanitary sewer overflows in Dubuque in eastern Iowa.
City officials say Dubuque Public Works staff discovered three overflowing manholes in central Dubuque around 1 a.m. Saturday. The overflows were eliminated with an hour, officials said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is cautioning people to keep children and pets away from the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Dubuque, Buchanan and Delaware counties in northeastern Iowa until midnight Sunday after up to 8 inches of rain fell in parts of the area Friday into Saturday.
12:15 p.m.
Several households in the small village of Durango in northeastern Iowa are preparing to return home after being evacuated overnight when heavy rains forced the Little Maquoketa River out of its banks.
Dubuque County Emergency Manager Tom Berger (BUR'-ger ) says six households were evacuated and sent to a nearby business around 3 a.m. Saturday to escape the floodwaters. Berger says no one was injured, and no rescues were needed.
Durango consists of about 10 households just northwest of Dubuque.
Berger says about half a foot of rain fell in the area in a six-hour period starting around 11 p.m. Friday. The Little Maquoketa empties into the Mississippi River, and had already receded by midday Saturday.
Other areas in northeastern Iowa also saw some flooding late Friday and early Saturday.
