Deputies cleared in fatal southwest Idaho shooting

A prosecutor has determined that the eight law enforcement officers who fired shots at a 32-year-old southwest Idaho man were justified in using lethal force.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced his findings Friday.
Thirty-two-year-old Ramon Milanez of Nampa died Jan. 24 after members of the Ada Metro SWAT team opened fire as Milanez tried to back out of a garage in a stolen vehicle in Kuna.
Police say Milanez earlier fired up to 10 times at a Kuna police officer who attempted to pull him over. The officer wasn't injured.
Investigators found that Milanez didn't have a gun at the time he was shot by police.
Loebs in his report wrote that the officers had legitimate fears for their safety as well as for the safety of the general public.
Comments