More Politics News

July 22, 2017 2:49 PM

Christie vetoes measure to tax online housing rentals

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has vetoed a measure that would have required homeowners who offer rentals on sites such as Airbnb pay the same taxes and fees as hotels and motels.

Christie vetoed the measure on Friday, saying that it would harm the state's economy.

The Republican governor says the measure would harm property owners who have rented out their homes for generations and also increase the cost of visiting New Jersey shore towns and other tourist destinations.

The Democrat-led Legislature had approved the law.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video