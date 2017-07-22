More Politics News

July 22, 2017 2:07 PM

Sheriff's Office: California couple drown in Lake Havasu

The Associated Press
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.

Arizona authorities say a Monrovia, California, couple drowned in Lake Havasu along the Colorado River after the woman panicked while swimming and her husband jumped in to help her.

The Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez and 44-year-old Raul Gonzalez weren't wearing life jackets and that both were seen struggling in the water before going under and not surfacing Friday while boating near Crazy Horse Cove.

According to the Sheriff's Office autopsy results are pending and alcohol may be a factor.

