July 22, 2017 2:01 PM

Rauner U of I trustee pick a generous GOP donor

The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner's recent choice for a seat on the University of Illinois Board of Trustees is a generous Republican campaign donor.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eEckHj ) that Dr. Stuart King has given $6,000 to Citizens for Rauner. His most recent check was for $1,000 in March.

Campaign disclosure records reviewed by the newspaper also show King has given more than $22,000 to GOP candidates. They include state Sens. Chapin Rose of Mahomet (muh-HAH'-miht) and Jason Barickman of Bloomington, Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield and Champaign County-area hopefuls.

King is a Christie Clinic physician. He's given money to Illinois Republican congressional accounts and the presidential campaigns of John McCain, Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham.

It is not unusual for a governor to appoint trustees who are donors.

