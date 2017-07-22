More Politics News

July 22, 2017 1:38 PM

Feds to support health center expansion in northern Maine

The Associated Press
FORT KENT, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal government is loaning a rural health center more than $1 million to pay for new facilities in far northern Maine.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving a $1.35 million loan to Fish River Rural Health Center, which has facilities in Eagle Lake and Fort Kent. The loan will support construction in Fort Kent.

The money is coming through the USDA's Community Facilities Direct Loans and Guaranteed Loans program.

Collins is a Republican and King is an independent. They say the expansion will help ensure that residents of far northern Maine can have access to quality health care.

