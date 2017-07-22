Officials rush to secure funding after DPS announces fees

Law enforcement agencies across Texas are rushing to secure additional funding after the Texas Department of Public Safety surprised them by announcing DPS will start charging for crime lab services.
Police chiefs and sheriffs say they were not expecting Thursday's announcement by DPS that charges will be imposed starting Sept. 1.
Ryan Phipps, the police chief in Manor, northeast of Austin, told the Austin American-Statesman that his budget is due next week so he needs to scramble to determine just how much additional funding he must request from the city.
Some of the DPS charges will include $150 for a toxicology review and $550 for a DNA analysis.
A DPS spokesman says the new charges became necessary after lawmakers approved a DPS budget that fell short of being fully funded by $11.5 million.
Comments