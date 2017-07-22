A Rapid City woman sentenced for stealing from veterans

A Rapid City woman who pleaded guilty to stealing money from military veterans has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay at least $45,000.
The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vLqHwR ) reports 41-year-old Cassandra Koscak worked as a representative of veterans who receive benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Koscak pleaded guilty in federal court to misappropriation by fiduciary, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Authorities say she transferred money from at least two veterans' accounts to her own.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday gave prosecutors 90 days to determine the full amount Koscak must repay.
Court records show she has repaid $20,000 so far.
