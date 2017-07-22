More Politics News

July 22, 2017 12:19 PM

A Rapid City woman sentenced for stealing from veterans

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

A Rapid City woman who pleaded guilty to stealing money from military veterans has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay at least $45,000.

The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vLqHwR ) reports 41-year-old Cassandra Koscak worked as a representative of veterans who receive benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Koscak pleaded guilty in federal court to misappropriation by fiduciary, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Authorities say she transferred money from at least two veterans' accounts to her own.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday gave prosecutors 90 days to determine the full amount Koscak must repay.

Court records show she has repaid $20,000 so far.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video