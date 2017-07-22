More Politics News

July 22, 2017 12:18 PM

Soft persistence encouraged in US student's jailing in China

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

A former U.S. senator and ambassador to China is encouraging patient and polite persistence in efforts to free an American university student from jail in China.

Max Baucus says he is in touch with diplomats in the U.S. and China to help bring University of Montana student Guthrie McLean back home.

The college senior was arrested Sunday in Zhengzhou in Henan Province after an altercation between his mother, who is deaf, and a taxi driver.

McLean's mother says the driver was roughing her up when her son intervened. Chinese authorities say the taxi driver suffered a knee injury and are demanding 50,000 yuan ($7,400) for the 25-year-old student's release.

Baucus tells the Helena Independent Record (http://bit.ly/2uJHYK0) similar incidents during his time as ambassador reached a positive resolution.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video