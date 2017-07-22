Sheriff's Office: Suspect shot during encounter with police

Yavapai County officials say an armed domestic violence suspect was shot and wounded in an encounter with sheriff's deputies and Chino Valley police officers.
The Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop Friday in Chino Valley where the 70-year-old man's van was spotted following a domestic violence incident involving the man's wife in Paulden earlier Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect confronted deputies and officers with a gun "and was shot as a result of the threat."
Information on the man's injuries and his identity weren't released.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting.
Comments