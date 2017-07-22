NAACP to embark on listening tour to plan its future

The NAACP is embarking on a nationwide listening tour to help figure out what the future of the nation's oldest civil rights organization will be.
The NAACP is beginning its 108th national convention in Baltimore today. Its board chairman is Leon Russell, and he says he wants to get input from local chapter members and presidents to help them decide what the organization should do in the future.
Russell says the first stop on the listening tour will be in Detroit on August 24, followed by San Antonio in September.
The NAACP announced earlier this year that it would not renew the contract for its national president, Cornell Brooks. Russell says he hopes that they will have a new president and CEO by the end of the year.
