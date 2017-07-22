Oklahoma medical board suspends physician over overdoses

An Oklahoma physician has been banned from prescribing opioids and suspended from practicing medicine after several patients died of overdoses.
The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2vvPq98 ) the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision took the action against Dr. Scott Gregory Lilly, an oncologist who treated chronic pain patients at Cardiac Clinic of Muskogee.
The board says that since 2010, 14 of Lilly's patients died of overdoses. The board didn't decide whether Lilly was responsible for any deaths but determined he prescribed excessive amounts of opioids and was negligent in the care he provided.
Lilly's attorney, Vicki Behenna, says the doctor received little training about how to prescribe opioids safely and had difficulty refusing to prescribe pills for patients in pain. Behenna says he could practice oncology without endangering the public.
Comments