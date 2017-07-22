Lawmakers return to Capitol in quest for budget revenue deal

Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are headed back to the Capitol, hoping for a breakthrough about how to pay for spending they've already approved, three weeks into the fiscal year.
Lawmakers are convening an unusual Saturday session to discuss how to find $2 billion to balance a $32 billion spending package.
Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County is pushing a proposal to combine $1.5 billion in borrowing with hundreds of millions drawn from off-budget programs.
If there's enough support, the House will tee up the proposal for a vote by the full chamber on Sunday.
If the stalemate continues, it could drive the state's poor credit rating even lower, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf may have to freeze programs later in the year.
