3 years after police chokehold death, US probe grinds on

FILE - This July 19, 2014 file photo shows a memorial for Eric Garner on the pavement near the site of his death when taken into custody by police, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Three years after Garner's chokehold death the wheels of justice are turning more slowly than in similar cases. Federal prosecutors have said privately that a decision about whether to charge the police officer seen on video wrapping his arm around Garner's neck is still months away, frustrating the victim's family and leaving the officer's career in limbo. John Minchillo, File AP Photo