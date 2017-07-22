More Politics News

July 22, 2017 10:45 AM

Richmond city attorney assaulted by juvenile in courthouse

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

An official says a Richmond city attorney was assaulted by a juvenile in a courthouse.

City Attorney Allen Jackson tells the Richmond Times Dispatch that Deputy City Attorney Kate O'Leary was representing the Department of Social Services in proceedings at the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday when she was assaulted.

O'Leary was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Jackson says O'Leary was "shaken" but didn't receive any serious injuries.

Jackson said O'Leary won't seek charges against the juvenile and is expected to return to court on Monday.

