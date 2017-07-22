More Politics News

July 22, 2017 10:45 AM

Pics or it isn't happening: AG office clarifies voter ID law

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office is clarifying voter identification laws in the state in advance of a Tuesday special election.

Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards says there has been confusion in the state about what forms of identification can be used by voters. She says identification cards that don't have a photograph on them will not be accepted "under any circumstances."

Edwards says valid forms of identification include driver's licenses issued by any state or the federal government, U.S. passports and valid student identifications. Other forms are also acceptable, but they must include a photo of the individual to whom the ID was issued, as well as their name.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner supports stricter voter ID laws, which is an issue state lawmakers have considered recently.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video