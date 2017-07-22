More Politics News

July 22, 2017 10:28 AM

Auctions coming for 270 foreclosed properties in 8 counties

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

More than 270 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auctions.

The state Treasury department says the auctions will be held between July 31 and Aug. 28.

The residential and commercial properties in Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes. The counties have chosen to use the state of Michigan as their foreclosing governmental unit.

The state says bidders assume the responsibility to thoroughly research the properties with the municipalities where the parcels are located.

