Optimism survives on 25th anniversary of Seeds of Peace

A camper from Israel, left, and the United Kingdom discuss music at the Seeds of Peace camp, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Otisfield, Maine. For 25 years, Israeli and Palestinian teens have been coming to the woods of Maine, along with campers from other countries at conflict, to try to work toward peace. They're no closer to resolving the conflict but there's still hope, the latest group says. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo