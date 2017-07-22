More Politics News

July 22, 2017 9:36 AM

Head of Coast Guard district succeeded by another woman

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The commander of the U.S. Coast Guard district for the Great Lakes is stepping down and will be replaced by another woman.

Rear Admiral June Ryan, the first female leader of the Coast Guard's 9th District, told Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2uDCM9S ) she chose to retire so she can keep her family in Cleveland. She will be replaced by Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan.

Ryan began her Coast Guard career in the enlisted ranks before making the leap to officer, another first. She says she hopes her career shows women and enlisted members their opportunities are unlimited.

Nunan says it's an honor to follow in Ryan's footsteps. Nunan also succeeded Ryan as military adviser to the Secretary of Homeland Security.

