More Politics News

July 22, 2017 9:29 AM

Pence to speak at, Kasich to skip Ohio GOP's annual dinner

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence will address the Ohio Republican Party's annual dinner in Columbus.

Pence is the featured speaker Saturday at the annual fundraising event being held at Ohio State University.

It's Pence's second visit to the battleground state in less than a month. He traveled to Cleveland on June 28 to tour a manufacturing facility.

Pence recently sparred with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) over their differences on federal health care legislation. Kasich doesn't plan to attend the dinner, citing a family obligation.

Allies of President Donald Trump took over Ohio's state GOP from Kasich supporters after Trump won the White House.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video