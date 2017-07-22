Georgia senators reviewing corporate, personal tax breaks

A Georgia Senate committee is beginning what could be a years-long study of the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks given to industries and individuals each year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that lawmakers aim to find out what the tax breaks are designed to do, among other issues.
Lawmakers are setting out to learn whether the tax breaks do what promoters — often lobbyists — say they will do: Create or retain jobs, boost the economy or help in other areas, such as schools and charities.
State Sen. John Albers, a Republican from Roswell who heads the special panel, told colleagues there's no way they will be able to finish going through the dozens of income tax credits and sales tax breaks by the end of the year.
Comments