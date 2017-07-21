Trump nominates Parsons as US attorney for South Dakota

Ron Parsons, a Sioux Falls attorney who has specialized in appellate and constitutional law, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for U.S. attorney for South Dakota.
The White House announced the nomination, subject to confirmation in the Senate, on Friday.
Parsons, 49, is a partner at Johnson Janklow Abdallah Reiter and Parsons. The Argus Leader reported (http://argusne.ws/2toxdst ) that one of his specialties has been handling appeals in the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Parsons clerked for 8th Circuit Judge Roger Wollman. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota — he has a collection of short stories to his credit — and his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.
Parsons would replace Randy Seiler, who took the post in 2015. Parsons lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and daughter.
Comments