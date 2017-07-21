Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure. According to the disclosure, the additional assets were “inadvertently omitted” from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on July 20 and released on July 21. Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures.
FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure. According to the disclosure, the additional assets were “inadvertently omitted” from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on July 20 and released on July 21. Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure. According to the disclosure, the additional assets were “inadvertently omitted” from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on July 20 and released on July 21. Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 21, 2017 8:03 PM

Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure

By GARANCE BURKE, BERNARD CONDON and CHAD DAY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure.

According to the disclosure, the additional assets were "inadvertently omitted" from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on Thursday and released on Friday.

Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures.

The new forms reflect that Kushner sold his interest in the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey. He also no longer has a stake in a company that had held interest in property in Toledo, Ohio.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video