Ginsburg: Justices felt Trump travel ban 'too restrictive'

FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Ginsburg says the Trump administration was "too restrictive" in deciding what family relationships qualify as close enough to avoid the ban on travel from six mostly Muslim counties. Ginsburg said at a Duke Law School event in Washington that the court decided in an order this week that close relationships include grandparents and other relatives whom the administration initially left off its list of family members who would not be covered by President Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo