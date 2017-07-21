More Politics News

July 21, 2017 6:32 PM

Cops: Father used babies to help him steal $1K in sunglasses

The Associated Press
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who they say used his two babies to help him steal about $1,000-worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into the Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. The father set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies' faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child's back. He's also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child's car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

