Nearly all Connecticut state beaches to be open for weekend

All Connecticut state beaches will be open this weekend, except for one park in Pomfret.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Friday that water quality testing found healthy levels of bacteria at nearly all state swimming areas and beaches. The samples are conducted weekly by DEEP staff and analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab.
Local health agencies are responsible for sample municipal beaches and swimming areas.
Last week, state officials closed the swim area at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, one of the state's most popular beaches, because of high bacteria levels. Rocky Neck and two other inland swim areas reopened this week after new tests showed the water was healthy for swimmers.
Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret will be closed this weekend.
