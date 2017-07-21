Construction starting on California gas tax-funded road work

Californians will see construction start this month on the first state road repair projects resulting from the new gas tax hike.
The tax increase doesn't take effect until November. But California State Transportation Agency spokeswoman Melissa Figueroa said Friday the state is able to begin work on 13 projects knowing that the money will begin flowing in soon. The initial projects are expected to cost roughly $43 million.
The most expensive project starting this month is a $10.1 million highway resurfacing project on state routes 40 and 95 in the Southern California county of San Bernardino. Other roadwork will begin in Solano, Santa Barbara and Merced Counties.
Lawmakers passed the tax increase this year. But Republicans are working to repeal it through a ballot initiative.
