King ahead in contributions for 2018 Senate US race

Latest federal campaign finance reports show U.S. Sen. Angus King has raised much of the $2 million reported in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.
Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey is mounting a run against former Maine governor King, an Independent.
Brakey reported raising nearly $80,000 from March through June of this year, and reported about $32,000 on hand. Brakey received $1,000 from the National Cannabis Industry Association PAC and $5,000 from Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's leadership political action committee.
King reported raising nearly $80,000 from March through June of this year.
King received $20,000 apiece from aerospace and defense corporation General Dynamics and leadership PACs led by Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage this week said he might run against King.
