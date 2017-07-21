Utah group wants to create a new redistricting commission

A Utah reform group is calling for the creation of an independent commission amid allegations that gerrymandering has been going on during redistricting.
Leaders of the bipartisan Better Boundaries initiative on Thursday filed to start a petition drive to give voters the chance to form an independent commission to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries after the 2020 census.
Ralph Becker, co-chairman of Better Boundaries and a former Democratic Salt Lake City mayor, says people currently feel like their vote doesn't count.
The initiative would change the process so that a commission would draw boundaries, and lawmakers would hold an up-or-down vote on them without amendments. If the Legislature rejected the commission maps and drew its own, it would be required to explain why.
