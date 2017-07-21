South Dakota lawmaker continues to disapprove of Trump

A South Dakota lawmaker says he still disapproves of President Donald Trump a year after he expressed disdain against the Republican National Convention's support for the then-candidate.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2vsPpTe ) reports that Republican Rep. Isaac Latterell of Sioux Falls was among the nearly 30 delegates who cast South Dakota's votes for Trump at the July 2016 convention.
But the lawmaker made it clear he wasn't happy about the party's decision when he rolled his eyes and put his hand over his face in an act of protest at the convention.
Latterell said Tuesday that Trump surprised him by winning the presidency and rolling back restrictions on energy producers. He says he's disappointed the president is failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, pass a budget or bring tax reform.
