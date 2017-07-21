State says schedule for study of third bridge span on track

Maryland officials are clarifying that a study on building and paying for a third span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is on schedule.
The Daily Times reports the Maryland Transportation Authority is conducting a $5 million study on paying for the crossing and its location. The newspaper noted that MDTA community outreach manager Tim Cooke said Wednesday at a meeting that the state's preliminary version of the "purpose and need" study that was originally planned for release by July's end has been postponed until late October.
However, Cheryl Sparks, an MDTA spokeswoman, says it was always meant to be released in October.
An environmental impact study began in August 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
