July 21, 2017 3:39 PM

Ex-military contractor gets life in prison in sex case

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A former U.S. military contractor already serving prison time for stealing secrets has been sentenced to life behind bars for abusing underage girls in Honduras.

Court records show a Miami federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Christopher Glenn on Friday. He was convicted by a jury earlier this year of sex crimes involving girls between ages 13 and 16 while stationed at a U.S. base in Honduras.

Glenn was already serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing military secrets. That investigation turned up evidence in the sex abuse case.

News outlets reported that prosecutors said Glenn recruited teenage Honduran girls with enticements of money, shelter and food, then exploited them for sex.

Glenn was a U.S. computer contractor for Harris Corp. at the Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.

