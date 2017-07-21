African soccer body passes new statutes, throws out Zanzibar

FILE - A Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo of New president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar, speaking at a press conference after being chosen at the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football

CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. African soccer's biggest tournament could be moved from the start of the year to the European summer months of June and July, with the number of teams being increased from 16 to 24. The proposals for the future of the African Cup of Nations were made at a two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, hosted by the Confederation of African Football.