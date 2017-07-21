Union: Kansas prison forcing officers to work 16-hour shifts

A union representing Kansas state employees says some officers at the state's maximum-security prison outside El Dorado are being required to work 16-hour shifts.
The Kansas Organization of State Employees disclosed Friday that it filed a grievance earlier this month with Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood.
KOSE Executive Director Robert Choromanski (kohr-oh-MAN-skee) said the practice is dangerous.
He also said it violates a bargaining agreement between the department and prison employees that keeps officers from being required to work more than 12 hours in a 24-hour period.
Choromanski said eight officers have complained to the union and the practice began in early July. An hours-long disturbance occurred at the El Dorado prison June 29.
Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig declined to comment and called the grievance a personnel matter.
Comments