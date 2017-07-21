The Latest: Venezuela lawmakers name judges, court rejects

A woman builds a road block, using items including a statue of one of the Three Kings, to protest Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control. Fernando Llano AP Photo