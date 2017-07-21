A woman builds a road block, using items including a statue of one of the Three Kings, to protest Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control.
A woman builds a road block, using items including a statue of one of the Three Kings, to protest Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Large swaths of Venezuela's capital were shuttered and silent Thursday as opponents of Maduro called a major national strike as an expression of disapproval of his plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control. Fernando Llano AP Photo

July 21, 2017 2:09 PM

The Latest: Venezuela lawmakers name judges, court rejects

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

2:00 p.m.

Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress has appointed a slate of new judges to the Supreme Court, and the government-stacked high court is wasting no time in declaring those nominations null and in violation of the constitution.

Juan Jose Mendoza is head of the constitutional branch of the Supreme Court. He says the 33 judges appointed Friday by the National Assembly are illegally usurping authority by attempting to fulfill the role of the court.

Mendoza called on civil and military authorities to respond with actions that he did not specify.

Opposition lawmakers have been at odds with the Supreme Court since they won a majority in congress in 2015.

They appointed the slate of judges in an escalating fight against President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, a move they see as a power grab.

12:25 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor says a 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man are the latest victims killed during anti-government demonstrations, bringing the number killed during a 24-hour nationwide strike to four.

Authorities say the teenager was killed during a protest Thursday in Zulia while Eury Hurtado was shot four times at a demonstration in Los Teques, a hotspot for opposition protests about 20 miles (30 kilometers) outside Caracas.

The teen's name and cause of death were not released.

Authorities had previously announced the deaths of two other men during the strike.

At least 97 have been killed in more than three months of political upheaval jolting the South American nation. Venezuela is plagued by triple-digit inflation, food and medical shortages and a homicide rate among the highest in the world.

