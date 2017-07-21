Illinois flooding victims qualify for tax penalty waivers

The state of Illinois says it will waive penalties and interest for residents who can't file their taxes because they are victims of recent flooding in the northern part of the state.
Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the waivers on Friday as National Weather Service flood warnings continued along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers. Rauner has issued state disaster declarations in Cook, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties due to the flood, which started last week. The tax waivers apply for payments or returns due between July 11 and Dec. 31.
River levels had started to decline but heavy storms earlier this week has them rising again. McHenry County Emergency Management Director David Christensen says the Fox River is expected to continue rising past previous record high depths. Forecasters predict more rain for McHenry Count through Saturday.
