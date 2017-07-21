Tennessee sheriff indicted, booked in jail

A Tennessee sheriff has been indicted and booked into jail on charges that he held vehicle titles that had been forged or altered.
Media outlets report that Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson was booked into jail on Friday.
The district attorney for Tennessee's 4th Judicial District said in a statement that Watson was indicted this week on charges of holding or using certificates of title for six different motor vehicles, knowing that the titles had been altered, forged or falsified.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Watson is accused of buying used police vehicles on a government auction site and selling them without a license.
In a statement, Watson said he will continue to cooperate with authorities and he plans to waive his arraignment and plead not guilty.
