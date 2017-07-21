More Politics News

July 21, 2017 1:49 PM

Virginia man sentenced over Facebook post on father's death

The Associated Press
ROANOKE, Va.

A Virginia man whose father was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in a standoff has been sentenced on a charge of threatening retaliation in a Facebook post.

The Roanoke Times reports 27-year-old James A. Burton was to be released after entering an Alford plea in Pulaski County court. In an Alford plea a defendant maintains his or her innocence but admits enough evidence exists to convict.

Judge Brad Finch suspended all but two months of Burton's two-year prison sentence.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Fleenor provided a copy of Burton's Facebook post, which said he wouldn't mind if law enforcement officers were shot.

A state police report says 48-year-old James Burton Sr. was shot on May 14 after firing a shotgun toward officers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video