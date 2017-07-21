Virginia man sentenced over Facebook post on father's death

A Virginia man whose father was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in a standoff has been sentenced on a charge of threatening retaliation in a Facebook post.
The Roanoke Times reports 27-year-old James A. Burton was to be released after entering an Alford plea in Pulaski County court. In an Alford plea a defendant maintains his or her innocence but admits enough evidence exists to convict.
Judge Brad Finch suspended all but two months of Burton's two-year prison sentence.
Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Fleenor provided a copy of Burton's Facebook post, which said he wouldn't mind if law enforcement officers were shot.
A state police report says 48-year-old James Burton Sr. was shot on May 14 after firing a shotgun toward officers.
