Mandel backs 'pizzagate' promoter, dings anti-hate group

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, the Republican nominee challenging the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks before a campaign rally for U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., vice presidential running mate of former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, at the Gradall Industries Inc. plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Mandel, seeking an election rematch against Brown in 2018, sided on social media Thursday, July 20, 2017, with right-wing personality Mike Cernovich, retweeting a post that accuses the Anti-Defamation League of "inciting terrorism." Phil Long, File AP Photo