Report predicts Utah area will be overwhelmed with growth

A report predicts an area between Salt Lake City and Provo could face major highway congestion, a lack of affordable housing options and an increase in poor air quality by 2050.
A planning group warned the Point of the Mountain Development Commission on Thursday that the area surrounding Utah's aging state prison would not draw in high-tech businesses and jobs if current trends, population growth and practices continue.
According to Envision Utah's "baseline scenario" report, the area is expected to receive 220,000 new people and 180,000 additional jobs by 2050.
Envision Utah will offer recommendations to commission on how to help guide the growth in the coming months.
Utah officials formed the Point of the Mountain Development Commission after voting to relocate the prison to Salt Lake City.
