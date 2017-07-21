In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations. Scaramucci is a frequent defender of the president on television and was a fixture at Trump Tower during Trump’s transition.
July 21, 2017 12:42 PM

The Latest: Priebus says he supports Scaramucci hiring

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on changes to the White House communications staff (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci "100 percent."

His comments come moments after White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned over Scaramucci's hiring.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus has also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are "very good friends." He says it's "all good here" at the White House.

___

12:07 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

