More Politics News

July 21, 2017 12:37 PM

Special session slated if Rauner doesn't get school bill

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will call lawmakers into special session to deal with public school funding if they don't send him legislation on the issue by Monday.

The Republican governor visited Auburn High School south of Springfield Friday. He repeated his call for the Senate to send him the measure the General Assembly approved in May that revises the school-aid formula. Rauner says he will use an amendatory veto to remove a portion of the bill that funnels teacher-pension money to Chicago.

But the Senate is holding onto the legislation. Rauner says he'll call a special session if he doesn't have it by Monday at noon. He wants the matter settled by July 31.

School-aid checks are sent in early August.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video